Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.64 crore, up 31.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.64 crore in December 2020 up 31.88% from Rs. 80.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2020 up 77.97% from Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.80 crore in December 2020 up 72.3% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 28.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.00 in December 2019.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 939.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.