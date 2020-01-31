Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.11 crore, down 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.11 crore in December 2019 down 15.21% from Rs. 94.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2019 down 22.65% from Rs. 20.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019 down 31.25% from Rs. 36.13 crore in December 2018.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 20.15 in December 2018.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 1,029.50 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.