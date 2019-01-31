Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore, up 9.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore in December 2018 up 9.54% from Rs. 86.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in December 2018 up 35.25% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.13 crore in December 2018 up 31.57% from Rs. 27.46 crore in December 2017.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 20.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.84 in December 2017.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 1,155.20 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.78% over the last 12 months.