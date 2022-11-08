 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Carbon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.91 crore, up 27.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.91 crore in September 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 110.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 13.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2022 down 6.2% from Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.35 in September 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 897.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.12% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.91 152.91 110.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.91 152.91 110.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.59 74.92 39.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.04 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.71 -12.80 3.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.34 15.59 14.53
Depreciation 7.34 7.14 5.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.00 45.39 30.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.94 22.63 16.43
Other Income 0.67 0.97 4.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.61 23.60 20.79
Interest 2.54 2.46 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.07 21.14 19.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.07 21.14 19.56
Tax 3.98 5.16 5.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.09 15.98 14.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.09 15.98 14.05
Minority Interest -1.66 -1.01 -0.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.43 14.97 13.34
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 9.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.44 14.98 13.35
Diluted EPS 9.44 14.98 13.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.44 14.98 13.35
Diluted EPS 9.44 14.98 13.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm
