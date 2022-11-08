English
    Oriental Carbon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.91 crore, up 27.66% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.91 crore in September 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 110.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 13.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2022 down 6.2% from Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2021.

    Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.35 in September 2021.

    Oriental Carbon shares closed at 897.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.12% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.91152.91110.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.91152.91110.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.5974.9239.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.71-12.803.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3415.5914.53
    Depreciation7.347.145.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.0045.3930.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9422.6316.43
    Other Income0.670.974.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6123.6020.79
    Interest2.542.461.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0721.1419.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0721.1419.56
    Tax3.985.165.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0915.9814.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0915.9814.05
    Minority Interest-1.66-1.01-0.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.4314.9713.34
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4414.9813.35
    Diluted EPS9.4414.9813.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4414.9813.35
    Diluted EPS9.4414.9813.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

