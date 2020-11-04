172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|oriental-carbon-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-90-50-crore-down-6-36-y-o-y-6064571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Carbon Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.50 crore, down 6.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.50 crore in September 2020 down 6.36% from Rs. 96.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.24 crore in September 2020 up 25.98% from Rs. 16.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in September 2020 up 16.31% from Rs. 30.53 crore in September 2019.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 21.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.88 in September 2019.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 804.15 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.56% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations90.5048.0296.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations90.5048.0296.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.1111.4427.96
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.584.360.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.7311.0912.44
Depreciation5.315.275.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.7716.1528.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.18-0.3022.43
Other Income3.023.532.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.203.2325.06
Interest1.781.942.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.421.2922.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.421.2922.62
Tax6.360.684.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.060.6017.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.060.6017.96
Minority Interest-0.820.39-1.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.240.9916.86
Equity Share Capital10.0110.0110.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.251.0016.88
Diluted EPS21.251.0016.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.251.0016.88
Diluted EPS21.251.0016.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Oriental Carbon #Oriental Carbon and Chemicals #Results

