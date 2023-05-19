Oriental Carbon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.29 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.29 crore in March 2023 down 3.26% from Rs. 126.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2023 up 125.04% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.32 crore in March 2023 up 38.35% from Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 12.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2022.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 757.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -5.54% over the last 12 months.