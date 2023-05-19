English
    Oriental Carbon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.29 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.29 crore in March 2023 down 3.26% from Rs. 126.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2023 up 125.04% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.32 crore in March 2023 up 38.35% from Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022.

    Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 12.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2022.

    Oriental Carbon shares closed at 757.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -5.54% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.29119.75126.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.29119.75126.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.0942.0649.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.170.830.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.881.913.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6915.3313.79
    Depreciation7.207.736.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4333.9040.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8317.9912.16
    Other Income0.290.971.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1218.9613.65
    Interest3.092.822.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0316.1411.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0316.1411.56
    Tax4.323.344.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7212.806.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7212.806.89
    Minority Interest-1.09-1.19-1.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.6311.615.61
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6511.625.62
    Diluted EPS12.6511.625.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6511.625.62
    Diluted EPS12.6511.625.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
