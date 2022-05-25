 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Carbon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore, up 6.69% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore in March 2022 up 6.69% from Rs. 118.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022 down 49.75% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.78 in March 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 802.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.40 109.51 118.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.40 109.51 118.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.67 44.28 35.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.65 -3.85 3.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.79 13.90 13.19
Depreciation 6.82 5.94 6.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.25 33.50 28.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.16 15.75 32.02
Other Income 1.49 0.47 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.65 16.23 34.67
Interest 2.09 1.30 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.56 14.93 33.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.56 14.93 33.22
Tax 4.67 2.87 2.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.89 12.06 30.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.89 12.06 30.75
Minority Interest -1.28 -0.74 -3.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.61 11.31 27.75
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 11.32 27.78
Diluted EPS 5.62 11.32 27.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 11.32 27.78
Diluted EPS 5.62 11.32 27.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
