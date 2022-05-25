Oriental Carbon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore, up 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore in March 2022 up 6.69% from Rs. 118.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022 down 49.75% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.78 in March 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 802.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.