Oriental Carbon Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.72 crore, down 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.72 crore in March 2020 down 16.44% from Rs. 114.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2020 down 15.12% from Rs. 19.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.37 crore in March 2020 down 13.67% from Rs. 35.18 crore in March 2019.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.51 in March 2019.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 688.40 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.23% over the last 12 months.