Oriental Carbon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.91 crore, up 65.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.91 crore in June 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 92.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in June 2022 up 27.34% from Rs. 24.14 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 14.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 837.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -25.46% over the last 12 months.