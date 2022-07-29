 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oriental Carbon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.91 crore, up 65.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.91 crore in June 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 92.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in June 2022 up 27.34% from Rs. 24.14 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 14.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in June 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 837.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -25.46% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.91 126.40 92.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.91 126.40 92.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.92 49.67 38.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.80 3.65 -10.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.59 13.79 15.00
Depreciation 7.14 6.82 5.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.39 40.25 29.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.63 12.16 13.19
Other Income 0.97 1.49 5.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.60 13.65 18.52
Interest 2.46 2.09 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.14 11.56 17.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.14 11.56 17.33
Tax 5.16 4.67 4.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.98 6.89 13.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.98 6.89 13.19
Minority Interest -1.01 -1.28 -0.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.97 5.61 12.81
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.98 5.62 12.82
Diluted EPS 14.98 5.62 12.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.98 5.62 12.82
Diluted EPS 14.98 5.62 12.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Oriental Carbon #Oriental Carbon and Chemicals #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.