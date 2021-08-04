Oriental Carbon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, up 92.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in June 2021 up 92.02% from Rs. 48.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2021 up 1187.75% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.14 crore in June 2021 up 184% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2020.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 12.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2020.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 1,220.35 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.30% over the last 12 months.