 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oriental Carbon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 109.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2021.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.75 140.91 109.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.75 140.91 109.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.06 55.59 44.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.83 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.91 6.71 -3.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.33 15.34 13.90
Depreciation 7.73 7.34 5.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.90 39.00 33.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.99 16.94 15.75
Other Income 0.97 0.67 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.96 17.61 16.23
Interest 2.82 2.54 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.14 15.07 14.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.14 15.07 14.93
Tax 3.34 3.98 2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.80 11.09 12.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.80 11.09 12.06
Minority Interest -1.19 -1.66 -0.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.61 9.43 11.31
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 9.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 9.44 11.32
Diluted EPS 11.62 9.44 11.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 9.44 11.32
Diluted EPS 11.62 9.44 11.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited