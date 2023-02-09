Oriental Carbon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 109.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2021.