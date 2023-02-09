English
    Oriental Carbon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 109.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2021.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.75140.91109.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.75140.91109.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.0655.5944.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.83----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.916.71-3.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3315.3413.90
    Depreciation7.737.345.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.9039.0033.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9916.9415.75
    Other Income0.970.670.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9617.6116.23
    Interest2.822.541.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1415.0714.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1415.0714.93
    Tax3.343.982.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8011.0912.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8011.0912.06
    Minority Interest-1.19-1.66-0.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.619.4311.31
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.629.4411.32
    Diluted EPS11.629.4411.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.629.4411.32
    Diluted EPS11.629.4411.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited