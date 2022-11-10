ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.76 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.76 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 230.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.46% from Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 22.05 crore in September 2021.

    ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.

    Close

    ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 488.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.

    ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.76233.55230.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.76233.55230.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.36153.80164.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.616.03-4.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5912.2712.48
    Depreciation4.784.654.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.6544.7838.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9812.0316.02
    Other Income2.352.031.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3314.0617.98
    Interest3.352.430.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9811.6316.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9811.6316.99
    Tax2.483.004.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.508.6312.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.508.6312.36
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.573.67
    Diluted EPS1.932.573.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.573.67
    Diluted EPS1.932.573.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
