ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 230.47 crore, up 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.47 crore in September 2021 up 25.37% from Rs. 183.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2021 down 62.72% from Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.05 crore in September 2021 down 55.45% from Rs. 49.49 crore in September 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.85 in September 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 828.80 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.05% returns over the last 6 months and 73.21% over the last 12 months.