ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.83 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.83 crore in September 2020 down 9.95% from Rs. 204.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2020 up 26.98% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.49 crore in September 2020 up 73.16% from Rs. 28.58 crore in September 2019.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.70 in September 2019.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 377.05 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 123.90% returns over the last 6 months and 92.27% over the last 12 months.