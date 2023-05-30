ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.34 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.34 crore in March 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 202.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 86.69% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2023 down 58.5% from Rs. 24.36 crore in March 2022.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2022.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 365.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.