ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.87 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.87 crore in March 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 221.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022 down 51.19% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.36 crore in March 2022 down 30.08% from Rs. 34.84 crore in March 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 650.80 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and -25.08% over the last 12 months.