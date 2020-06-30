ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.69 crore, down 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.69 crore in March 2020 down 15.58% from Rs. 201.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2020 up 738.26% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.81 crore in March 2020 up 23.29% from Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2019.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2019.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 172.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.35% returns over the last 6 months