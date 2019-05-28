ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 201.00 crore, up 35.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.00 crore in March 2019 up 35.97% from Rs. 147.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2019 down 68.3% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2019 up 40.64% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2018.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.81 in March 2018.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 218.40 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.