ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.69 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.69 crore in June 2023 down 16.21% from Rs. 233.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 down 168.75% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 down 91.5% from Rs. 18.71 crore in June 2022.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 414.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.93% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.