    ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.69 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.69 crore in June 2023 down 16.21% from Rs. 233.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 down 168.75% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 down 91.5% from Rs. 18.71 crore in June 2022.

    ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 414.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.93% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.

    ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.69195.34233.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.69195.34233.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.52150.62153.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.91-18.436.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3913.1512.27
    Depreciation4.794.944.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.8640.6744.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.784.3912.03
    Other Income0.580.782.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.205.1714.06
    Interest4.593.162.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.792.0111.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.792.0111.63
    Tax-1.850.623.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.931.398.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.931.398.63
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.760.412.57
    Diluted EPS-1.760.412.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.760.412.57
    Diluted EPS-1.760.412.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

