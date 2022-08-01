 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore in June 2022 up 1.69% from Rs. 229.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022 down 62.3% from Rs. 22.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.71 crore in June 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 35.76 crore in June 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 573.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.73% over the last 12 months.

ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.55 202.87 229.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.55 202.87 229.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.80 129.35 164.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.03 -1.48 -16.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.27 10.93 11.79
Depreciation 4.65 4.59 3.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.78 41.97 35.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.03 17.51 30.70
Other Income 2.03 2.26 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.06 19.77 31.77
Interest 2.43 2.70 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.63 17.07 31.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.63 17.07 31.09
Tax 3.00 6.62 8.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.63 10.45 22.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.63 10.45 22.90
Equity Share Capital 16.83 16.83 16.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 3.11 6.80
Diluted EPS 2.57 3.11 6.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 3.11 6.80
Diluted EPS 2.57 3.11 6.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
