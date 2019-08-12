ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 211.72 crore, up 43.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.72 crore in June 2019 up 43.55% from Rs. 147.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2019 up 67.66% from Rs. 11.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2019 up 49.3% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2018.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.15 in June 2018.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 170.75 on August 08, 2019 (NSE)