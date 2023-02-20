ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.42 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.42 crore in December 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 205.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2022 down 9.76% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.