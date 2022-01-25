ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 205.78 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.78 crore in December 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 190.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021 down 77.06% from Rs. 36.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021 down 69.31% from Rs. 54.09 crore in December 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.80 in December 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 682.60 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.58% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.