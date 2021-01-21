ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.68 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.68 crore in December 2020 up 8.69% from Rs. 175.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.36 crore in December 2020 up 102.95% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.09 crore in December 2020 up 81.94% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2019.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2019.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 668.50 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 129.49% returns over the last 6 months and 209.63% over the last 12 months.