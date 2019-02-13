ORIENTAL AROMAT Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore, up 121.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore in December 2018 up 121.18% from Rs. 92.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2018 up 230.1% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.14 crore in December 2018 up 97.87% from Rs. 12.20 crore in December 2017.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.06 in December 2017.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 222.80 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.43% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.