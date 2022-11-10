ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.76 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.76 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 230.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 47.86% from Rs. 12.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2022 down 22.39% from Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 488.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.