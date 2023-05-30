English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.34 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 195.34 crore in March 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 202.87 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 88.64% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2023 down 59.38% from Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2022.
    ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2022.ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 365.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.
    ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.34199.42202.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.34199.42202.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.62151.84129.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.43-19.91-1.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2013.8610.90
    Depreciation4.974.984.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.7539.5941.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.229.0617.54
    Other Income0.740.612.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.959.6619.80
    Interest3.154.162.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.805.5017.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.805.5017.10
    Tax0.611.706.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.193.8010.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.193.8010.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.193.8010.48
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.351.133.11
    Diluted EPS0.351.133.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.351.133.11
    Diluted EPS0.351.133.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #ORIENTAL AROMAT #ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:22 pm