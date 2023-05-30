ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.34 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 195.34 crore in March 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 202.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 88.64% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2023 down 59.38% from Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2022.
ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2022.
|ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 365.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.
|ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|195.34
|199.42
|202.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|195.34
|199.42
|202.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.62
|151.84
|129.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.43
|-19.91
|-1.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.20
|13.86
|10.90
|Depreciation
|4.97
|4.98
|4.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.75
|39.59
|41.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.22
|9.06
|17.54
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.61
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.95
|9.66
|19.80
|Interest
|3.15
|4.16
|2.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.80
|5.50
|17.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.80
|5.50
|17.10
|Tax
|0.61
|1.70
|6.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.19
|3.80
|10.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.19
|3.80
|10.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.19
|3.80
|10.48
|Equity Share Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|16.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|1.13
|3.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|1.13
|3.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|1.13
|3.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|1.13
|3.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited