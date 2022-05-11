 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.87 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 202.87 crore in March 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 221.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2022 down 53.22% from Rs. 22.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2022 down 28.95% from Rs. 34.37 crore in March 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.66 in March 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 650.80 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and -25.08% over the last 12 months.

ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 202.87 205.78 221.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 202.87 205.78 221.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.35 157.59 147.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.48 -20.37 -7.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.90 12.91 11.86
Depreciation 4.62 4.32 3.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.95 39.53 36.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.54 11.81 29.26
Other Income 2.26 0.04 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.80 11.84 30.38
Interest 2.69 0.66 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.10 11.18 29.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.10 11.18 29.32
Tax 6.62 3.22 6.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.48 7.96 22.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.48 7.96 22.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.48 7.96 22.41
Equity Share Capital 16.83 16.83 16.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.37 6.66
Diluted EPS 3.11 2.37 6.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.37 6.66
Diluted EPS 3.11 2.37 6.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
