ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.38 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.38 crore in March 2021 up 30.46% from Rs. 169.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.41 crore in March 2021 down 6.06% from Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.37 crore in March 2021 down 12.85% from Rs. 39.44 crore in March 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 865.70 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 86.84% returns over the last 6 months and 460.87% over the last 12 months.