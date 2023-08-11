ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.69 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.69 crore in June 2023 down 16.21% from Rs. 233.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2023 down 171.88% from Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 91.92% from Rs. 18.45 crore in June 2022.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 414.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.93% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.