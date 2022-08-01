ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore in June 2022 up 1.69% from Rs. 229.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2022 down 62.95% from Rs. 22.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.45 crore in June 2022 down 48.01% from Rs. 35.49 crore in June 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.75 in June 2021.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 573.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.73% over the last 12 months.