ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 229.67 crore, up 102.79% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.67 crore in June 2021 up 102.79% from Rs. 113.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in June 2021 up 128.66% from Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.49 crore in June 2021 up 89.18% from Rs. 18.76 crore in June 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 917.05 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.18% returns over the last 6 months and 214.81% over the last 12 months.

ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations229.67221.38113.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations229.67221.38113.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials164.58147.5263.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.75-7.414.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.9211.868.83
Depreciation3.993.994.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.4936.1518.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4429.2613.70
Other Income1.061.120.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5030.3814.14
Interest0.651.060.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8529.3213.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.8529.3213.39
Tax8.156.913.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7022.419.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7022.419.93
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.7022.419.93
Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.756.662.95
Diluted EPS6.756.662.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.756.662.95
Diluted EPS6.756.662.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #ORIENTAL AROMAT #ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:15 pm

