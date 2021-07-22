ORIENTAL AROMAT Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 229.67 crore, up 102.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.67 crore in June 2021 up 102.79% from Rs. 113.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in June 2021 up 128.66% from Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.49 crore in June 2021 up 89.18% from Rs. 18.76 crore in June 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2020.

ORIENTAL AROMAT shares closed at 917.05 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.18% returns over the last 6 months and 214.81% over the last 12 months.