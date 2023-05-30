Orient Trade Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 17.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 17.66% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 55.59% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 15.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

Orient Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Orient Trade shares closed at 10.46 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 22.34% over the last 12 months.