Orient Trade Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 60.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 60.97% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 40.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Orient Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Orient Trade shares closed at 9.26 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 18.41% over the last 12 months.