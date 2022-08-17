Orient Trade Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 42.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Tradelink are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2022 down 42.79% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 33.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 9.37% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
Orient Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2021.
Orient Trade shares closed at 7.77 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 4.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Tradelink
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|1.80
|3.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|1.80
|3.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.17
|1.10
|2.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.70
|0.64
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.23
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.16
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.44
|0.24
|Other Income
|1.63
|0.94
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.50
|0.40
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.50
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|0.50
|0.40
|Tax
|0.10
|0.30
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|0.20
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|0.20
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|10.97
|10.97
|10.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.18
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.18
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.18
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.18
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited