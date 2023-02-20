Orient Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, down 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.32% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.