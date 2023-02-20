Orient Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, down 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.32% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Orient Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Orient Trade shares closed at 10.87 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.21% returns over the last 6 months and 35.37% over the last 12 months.