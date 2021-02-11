Orient Trade Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, down 52.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in December 2020 down 52.08% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 62.28% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 down 31.09% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Orient Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Orient Trade shares closed at 1.76 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)