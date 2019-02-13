Orient Trade Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in December 2018 down 4.24% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 564.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 up 262.07% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

Orient Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Orient Trade shares closed at 26.95 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 852.30% returns over the last 6 months and 577.14% over the last 12 months.