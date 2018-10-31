Orient Refract Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore, up 25.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore in September 2018 up 25.8% from Rs. 148.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in September 2018 up 11.32% from Rs. 20.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2018 up 12.95% from Rs. 32.27 crore in September 2017.

Orient Refract EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2017.

Orient Refract shares closed at 231.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 41.37% returns over the last 6 months and 46.57% over the last 12 months.