you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:53 PM IST

Orient Refract standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 174.09 crore

Orient Refractories has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 174.09 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.91 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Orient Refractories has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 174.09 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.91 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 141.70 crore and net profit was Rs 16.30 crore.
Orient Refract shares closed at 210.00 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 23.49% returns over the last 6 months and 41.51% over the last 12 months.
Orient Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 174.09 178.86 141.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 174.09 178.86 141.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.37 68.54 53.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.24 29.82 25.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.23 1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.39 11.90 12.20
Depreciation 1.98 1.70 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.58 27.92 25.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.56 39.20 22.19
Other Income 6.52 2.94 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.07 42.14 24.69
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.07 42.14 24.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.07 42.14 24.69
Tax 11.17 14.68 8.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.91 27.46 16.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.91 27.46 16.30
Equity Share Capital 12.01 12.01 12.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:49 pm

