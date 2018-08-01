Orient Refract standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 174.09 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 174.09 178.86 141.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 174.09 178.86 141.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 72.37 68.54 53.75 Purchase of Traded Goods 30.24 29.82 25.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.23 1.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.39 11.90 12.20 Depreciation 1.98 1.70 1.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.58 27.92 25.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.56 39.20 22.19 Other Income 6.52 2.94 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.07 42.14 24.69 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.07 42.14 24.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.07 42.14 24.69 Tax 11.17 14.68 8.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.91 27.46 16.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.91 27.46 16.30 Equity Share Capital 12.01 12.01 12.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36 Diluted EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36 Diluted EPS 1.82 2.29 1.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited