Orient Refract Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 199.78 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.78 crore in December 2018 up 26.58% from Rs. 157.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2018 down 6.43% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2018 up 8.77% from Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2017.

Orient Refract EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2017.

Orient Refract shares closed at 201.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.34% over the last 12 months.