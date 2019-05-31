Orient Press Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.18 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.18 crore in March 2019 up 4.78% from Rs. 53.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 up 146.31% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2019 up 21.47% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2018.

Orient Press EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Orient Press shares closed at 150.05 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -61.03% over the last 12 months.