Orient Press Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore, up 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 41.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 45.79% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2023 up 125.53% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Orient Press shares closed at 68.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.34% over the last 12 months.