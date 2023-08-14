English
    Orient Press Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore, up 0.25% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Press are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 41.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 45.79% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2023 up 125.53% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Press shares closed at 68.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.34% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Press
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.5148.7041.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.5148.7041.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5934.5629.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.370.421.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.53-1.93-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.403.543.59
    Depreciation1.011.051.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.978.946.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.632.12-0.57
    Other Income0.480.690.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.112.82-0.09
    Interest2.032.071.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.920.75-1.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.920.75-1.66
    Tax-0.260.19-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.660.56-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.660.56-1.21
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.56-1.21
    Diluted EPS-0.660.56-1.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.56-1.21
    Diluted EPS-0.660.56-1.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

