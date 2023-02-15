Orient Press Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Press are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 67.12% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 534.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
Orient Press shares closed at 56.50 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Press
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.13
|37.48
|42.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.13
|37.48
|42.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.87
|27.16
|27.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.36
|0.22
|5.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.13
|-0.29
|-1.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.48
|3.60
|3.70
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.96
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.77
|7.35
|6.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|-1.52
|-1.33
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.44
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.22
|-1.08
|-0.71
|Interest
|2.07
|1.58
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-2.66
|-2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|-2.66
|-2.22
|Tax
|-0.22
|-0.56
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-2.10
|-1.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-2.10
|-1.93
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-2.10
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-2.10
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-2.10
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-2.10
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited