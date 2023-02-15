Orient Press Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 67.12% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 534.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.