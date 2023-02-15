 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Press Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Press are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 67.12% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 534.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Orient Press
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.13 37.48 42.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.13 37.48 42.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.87 27.16 27.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.36 0.22 5.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.13 -0.29 -1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.48 3.60 3.70
Depreciation 1.00 0.96 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.77 7.35 6.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 -1.52 -1.33
Other Income 0.45 0.44 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.22 -1.08 -0.71
Interest 2.07 1.58 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.85 -2.66 -2.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.85 -2.66 -2.22
Tax -0.22 -0.56 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.63 -2.10 -1.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.63 -2.10 -1.93
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 -2.10 -1.93
Diluted EPS -0.63 -2.10 -1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 -2.10 -1.93
Diluted EPS -0.63 -2.10 -1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited