    Orient Press Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Press are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.13 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 67.12% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 534.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Press shares closed at 56.50 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Press
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1337.4842.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1337.4842.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.8727.1627.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.360.225.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.13-0.29-1.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.483.603.70
    Depreciation1.000.961.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.777.356.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-1.52-1.33
    Other Income0.450.440.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.22-1.08-0.71
    Interest2.071.581.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.85-2.66-2.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.85-2.66-2.22
    Tax-0.22-0.56-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.63-2.10-1.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.63-2.10-1.93
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.63-2.10-1.93
    Diluted EPS-0.63-2.10-1.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.63-2.10-1.93
    Diluted EPS-0.63-2.10-1.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:22 am