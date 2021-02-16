Orient Press Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.54 crore, down 14.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.54 crore in December 2020 down 14.53% from Rs. 41.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 168.17% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020 down 19.81% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2019.

Orient Press shares closed at 89.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.